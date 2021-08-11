Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 1,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

