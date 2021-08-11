Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

