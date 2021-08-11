Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

VMEO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

