Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

