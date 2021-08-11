Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head to Head Comparison

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vir Biotechnology and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Seagen 0 6 9 0 2.60

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $184.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Seagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -537.47% -56.90% -42.55% Seagen 25.06% 19.02% 16.03%

Risk & Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Seagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 69.78 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -16.33 Seagen $2.18 billion 13.11 $613.67 million $3.30 47.52

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagen beats Vir Biotechnology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

