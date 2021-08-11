Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

GALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

