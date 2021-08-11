Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

