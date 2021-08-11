Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. Analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

