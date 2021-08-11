Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

