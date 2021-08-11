Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.