Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

VVOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

