voxeljet (VJET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. voxeljet has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%.

VJET stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.16. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

