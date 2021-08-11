Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 635 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.00. 363,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

