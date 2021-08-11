Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,755,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.24. 73,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

