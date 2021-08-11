Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

