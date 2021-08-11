Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 771,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.