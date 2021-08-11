Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.56 ($74.78).

DPW stock opened at €57.16 ($67.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.64. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

