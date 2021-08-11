Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $135.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.06.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

