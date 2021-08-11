Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

NYSE WM opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

