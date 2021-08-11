Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.06

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.06 and last traded at $290.06, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

