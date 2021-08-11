Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits One Day Volume of $476,582.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $476,582.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00157072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.26 or 0.99943930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00862240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

