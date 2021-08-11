WazirX Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $460.33 million and approximately $75.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

