Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,576. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

