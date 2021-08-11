Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share.
GoDaddy stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
