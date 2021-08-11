Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Utilities (CDUAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS: CDUAF) recently:

8/3/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Utilities was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

