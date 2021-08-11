Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultra Clean (UCTT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT) recently:

8/6/2021 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

8/5/2021 – Ultra Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

8/3/2021 – Ultra Clean had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

8/3/2021 – Ultra Clean is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,154. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40.

Get Ultra Clean Holdings Inc alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 109.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.