Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HXGBY):

7/29/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – Hexagon AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HXGBY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.