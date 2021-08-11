West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSSH remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

