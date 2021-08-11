West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSSH remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.65.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.