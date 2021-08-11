Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

