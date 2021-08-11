Western Financial Corporation Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 67.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock remained flat at $$32.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

