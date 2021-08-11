Western Financial Corporation Has $531,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $634.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.52. The company has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.