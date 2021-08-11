Western Financial Corporation Takes $478,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.04. 7,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $306.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

