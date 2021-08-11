WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.