Wheels Up Experience (UP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

UP stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

