WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $321.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.