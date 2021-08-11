WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.
Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
