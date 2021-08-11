WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

