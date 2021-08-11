Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

