Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.43 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

