William Blair Comments on Kadant Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant stock opened at $204.52 on Monday. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 79.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kadant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

