Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

