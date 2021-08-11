Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

