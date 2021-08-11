Wise (LON:WISE) Trading 2% Higher

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and last traded at GBX 995 ($13.00). 1,527,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,250,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975.40 ($12.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

