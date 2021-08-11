Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber Sells 3,104 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 480,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

