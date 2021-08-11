Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,285 shares of company stock worth $24,139,944 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

