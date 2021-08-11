Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

