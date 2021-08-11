Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $123.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Woodward by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

