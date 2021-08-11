Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

WK traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,847. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $140.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

