WP Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $108.30. 2,420,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,871,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,634. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.