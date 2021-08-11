WP Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 269.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 788,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

