WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $620.65. 13,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.38, for a total value of $1,033,085.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,895 shares of company stock valued at $83,749,489. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

